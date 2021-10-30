Thor, here’s how Chris Hemsworth landed the role and met his wife

The new book by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed tons of details about the beloved franchise and different characters. Chris Hemsworth he owes his success to the role of Thor, but his first audition was a real disaster.

Today it is really impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of the God of Thunder but a disastrous first audition almost ruined it to the point that he was no longer even considered for the part. The firm had a shortlist of three candidates: Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam and Hemsworth’s brother Luke. As we know things went well for Hemsworth in the end, if you’re curious, find out about Thor’s origins in our in-depth study.

Writer Craig Kyle explained what happened: “Chris was sick during his first audition, and we didn’t know that.” The poor performance took the Australian actor out of the race. Later the studio wanted to do a new audition scene and when Hemsworth found out, asked his mother to film a new video on his phone. This time things went very differently.

Kyle explained that while Hemsworth was working on his Asgardian accent he met his wife Elsa Pataky: “It had to go like this. Chris had a vocal coach to help him with his accent. He was working with someone else [Elsa Pataky] and he said, ‘Oh, I think you guys would get along beautifully.’ They got along well as the couple married in 2010 and had three children “Therefore Thor brought Chris a lot of good things“concluded Kyle.

Additional footage is currently underway for Thor 4 which will hit theaters in July 2022.