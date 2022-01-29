Thor is a super dad!

“It is much more engaging and challenging to be the father of my three children than to train your muscles for some action movie.” And if Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, is saying it, you have to believe him.

Waiting for the release of the new episode of the chinoiserie dedicated to the Marvel hero, Thor: Love and Thunder (expected date: May 2022), directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), we caught up with the Australian actor to talk about children and play. Chris is the father of three children he had with Elsa Pataky: India Rose (nine) and the twins Tristan and Sasha (seven). “The I wanted to get married and have children when I was young to be able to play with them in full energy and transmit to everyone the same affection, the same certainties that my parents gave to me and my two brothers, Liam and Luke. I had a beautiful childhood in Australia and then in Phillip Island, where we moved for a while, and I chose, with my wife Elsa, to return to live in Australia ».

Chris smiles and reveals, beyond his prowess, sensitivity and even vulnerability. Especially when he talks about his children. “There is nothing more beautiful in the world than to see your little ones grow upAdmits Hemsworth. “I always have the desire to answer all their questions and, yes, I admit, to play with them. Being called “superman” by my children is an incomparable sensation ». And he is totally sincere when he declares: “All my free time is for them and Elsa, who has chosen to be a full time mom. I am in a minority compared to her, who takes care of all practical things… And there are many with three children! I like to invent games to entertain them and also to follow them in their first sports. India Rose is studying dance, she cheerfully teases us when the three of us boys talk about surfing, archery and boxing ».

You said that your father, who is engaged in social activities, and your mother, a teacher, have given you three children a strict and at the same time playful upbringing. Is it the same one she imparts to her boys?

In many respects, yes, even if the world has changed quickly thanks to social networks and the Internet. I’m not strict, but very careful with my two sons: few video games and computer pastimes. Today it is amazing to see how children know how to use technology naturally, but I control their activities. Taking them by the hand and leading them to discover the world is in my opinion the essence of being a father. We play both dynamic and quiet games and it is also by playing that we get to know each other more. To reveal the diversity of our characters.

For example, what are your games?

I begin with Elsa and India Rose’s favorite pastimes. They enjoy threading necklaces of colored stones or shells and creating origami with light paper. They always have new ones to give to the three of us, who play bowling with each other at home … And they scream with joy when one of my children throws all the pins!

What is your favorite game with the boys?

We sit on the sofa and invent a story, each one continues it and adds characters, as if we were all screenwriters of a film. We invent amazing adventures with dragons, fantastic creatures, any characters, we assign roles in the events to their friends and mine.

You often post photos with the twins on Instagram …

As I said, I monitor their use of technology and if we shoot a video we decide together whether to post it on social networks. Always, or almost always, these are films in which we play sports, read a book we have chosen, cultivate the vegetable garden or play by the sea or a lake. I want my children to learn to love nature.

In this regard, Australia, like California, has recently been devastated by fires, floods, tornadoes. Have you talked about it?

Of course, and together we are committed to bringing aid even to the very young in difficulty due to natural disasters. We also talked seriously together about Covid and the World Health system. I have a rule with my kids: to teach them to always help the weakest. Being a father is a great thing and it gratifies me a lot, but, just like my mother did, I also try to give them a civil conscience and attention to those who have less privileges.

Are your children curious about the films you choose to play?

Luckily none of my children consider me Thor the warrior and none of them like the idea of ​​me wearing a wig to play him. But I have a lot of fun teaching them mythology. I know her, she was part of my childhood imagination thanks to my mother. At home it has also become the starting point for playing, like when kids dress up as some mythological character.

Do you think it is important to grow up alongside a sister or brother?

Yes, I think it is fundamental. He teaches confrontation, meeting, smooths out any competition, gives the pleasure of playing and reading together. Kids always feel welcomed and understood when they are part of an activity that involves the whole family.

Which books did he read as a boy and which books did he give to his children to read?

I have always read many biographies of sportsmen and many travel books and, now that the children are older, together we have fun leafing through geographical atlases imagining the trips we will make. For years I have traveled alone, now the certainty of being able to do it with Elsa and with our children is a joy.

What are the films that your children want to see and that you watch together?

They are fans of the Avengers and Ghostbusters sagas, and they clearly prefer Superman to Thor. Watching a movie with my children is a special pastime for me because I love cinema and my job. And with my kids I renew my interest in the screen, in the stimuli that cinema can give, including attention to music and soundtracks. I try to introduce my children to different art forms and obviously all three love music. Together we strum with mandolins, violins, pianos, guitars, including the first one that my father gave me. It is definitely one of our favorite games, although Elsa plugs her ears and says we are terrible!

