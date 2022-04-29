Thor Is Peacefully Meditating In New Love And Thunder Photo

Little by little Marvel Studios is revealing more material from Thor: Love and Thunder. So, while at the beginning of April there was not even a glimpse of the film, now we not only have a trailer and two posters, but during this week a new picture of the fourth tape of the god of thunder.

In the context of USA Today’s account of the next film releases of this 2022, Marvel Studios shared a new image of love and thunder.

In that photo you can see Thor (Chris Hemsoworth) calmly meditating under the shelter of a tree that is decorated with pennants. The god of thunder again has long hair and wears a kind of tunic while he holds a striking object.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

While that photo alone doesn’t say much, reviewing the trailer for love and thunder You will notice that this scene is apparently framed in the same place as other sequences that appeared there and it would obviously be part of the journey of self-discovery that Thor himself declares that he will have to do in this film.

Thor: Love and Thunder was directed by Taika Waititi and, in addition to Hemsworth as the titular hero, will feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the scientist and ex-partner of Odin’s son who in this film will become Mighty Thor with a story that will apparently take on important details from the comics. All while Christian Bale will play Gorr, the main villain dubbed the “butcher of the gods.”

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for July this year.