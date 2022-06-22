‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: 4 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Marvel’s New God of Thunder – CINEMABLEND

The fourth installment of ‘Thor’, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman among others, opens on July 8 only in theaters.

There is less left to enjoy this summer’s Marvel Studios film event. The July 8 arrives exclusively in cinemas Thor: Love and Thunder, the film that brings Chris Hemsworth back in the skin of the god of thunder. And next to the charismatic actor will be Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, among others. A new story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) that you must enjoy on the big screen.

The movie directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarök), who also plays Korg, is one of the films that UCM fans are most looking forward to. With an amazing cast Thor: Love and Thunder It promises to have a very rock soundtrack with themes of Guns N’ Roses, some impressive visual effects, a lot of action and a great dose of humor.

But why is it worth Thor: Love and Thunder? Here are four reasons why you can’t miss the movie of the summer:

The return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor





Three years have passed since we last saw Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the god of thunder. It was in Avengers: Endgame and after the events that occurred in the 2019 film is when it starts Thor: Love and Thunder. Recall that after defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin), the self-styled strongest Avenger decides leave New Asgard and leave it in the hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to go on a road trip with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Now, in the fourth film of Thor’s adventures, the god of thunder embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: the search for inner peace. Tired of saving the world, the protagonist finds himself in the midst of an existential crisis trying to find out who he is, what his purpose in life is and whether he is still destined to be a hero or not. In addition, the character of Hemsworth has left behind his selfish and arrogant appearance of the first Hemsworth film. Thor and viewers will see him as more mature and self-reflective.

The introduction of Gorr ‘The Butcher of Gods’ in the MCU





Thor’s retreat is soon interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr ‘The Butcher of Gods’, who seeks the extinction of all deities. A new villain within the MCU that surely will not disappoint. And more if we take into account that the person in charge of interpreting it is Christian Bale himself. The desire to see this rivalry increases with each new detail about the film.

In the comics, Gorr is an alien who from a young age had to face the loss of his family and the conditions of his home planet. The Butcher of Gods seeks revenge for his personal tragedy and thinks that the gods are not real. His powers are superhuman strength, durability and endurance, but the new villain of the MCU is also possesses a sword charged with power, the Necrosword, which, by the way, is made by the father of all symbiotes from the blood of a Celestial. In general, any weapon or invention devised by him is intended to kill the gods.

Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor





Another strong point of Thor: Love and Thunder is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. And it is that to face the new villain, Thor requests the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). And, to Thor’s surprise, this wields his magic hammerthe Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Let’s remember that the last time the Oscar-winning actress appeared in the UCM was in Thor: The Dark World. The fourth installment of the god of thunder is Portman’s return to the Marvel universe in style with a empowered female character that will not leave anyone indifferent. This return was highly anticipated by fans and the image of Jane Foster wielding Mjölnir caused a stir on social networks.

Thor’s relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy





As we have said before, the last time we saw Thor he was leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The god of thunder was aboard the Benatar, the Guardians’ ship, and the formation of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) will be his refuge to spend the first moments of his existential crisis. Logically, he will also continue the entertaining and fun fight of egos between Star-Lord and Odin’s heir.

Keep in mind that one of the funniest parts of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is when Thor meets the Guardians. The god of thunder arouses a great admiration between them and provokes the jealousy of Star-Lord, who tries to imitate him. This rivalry between both superheroes leaves great moments that will surely be repeated in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Without a doubt, this is one of the great events of the summer, with which the heat will become more bearable. So wait no more and buy your ticket at presale. Remember: Thor: Love and Thunderonly in theaters from July 8.