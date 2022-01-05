Thor: Love and Thunder – a first look at the costumes of Thor and Jane Foster in these Promo Art!

Here’s a first look at the new Thor and Jane Foster costumes in the official Thor: Love and Thunder promo art.

THE Marvel Studios I’m at work on several fronts between Movie And TV series, including the fourth chapter of Thor.

In the last few hours, two have leaked online Promo Art showing the new costume of Thor completely blue and gold, with the classic red cape and lo Stormbreaker, And Jane Foster in the shoes of Powerful Thor with his new costume, definitely faithful to the comics one. Also, as seen in the image, Jane brandishes again Mjolnir.

Here are the two promotional images:

As we can see, these are the same costumes present in the Promotional Poster released some time ago, thus confirming its authenticity:

Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).

The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

