Thor: Love and Thunder – A flashback of The Dark World in photos from the set

SEE ALSO: First photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder with Christian Bale in the role of Gorr

Thor: The Dark World is one of the least loved chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but its events have some importance in the economy of the saga, and in fact have been revisited by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Well, it seems that too Thor: Love and Thunder it will take a step back in time, albeit in a different way.

Filming is still in progress, and some photos come from the set with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) wearing wigs similar to those of a cut scene of The Dark World. It seems that this is a flashback set in those moments, with Thor And Jane engaged in an argument: who knows, maybe it will show the end of their relationship. It’s just a guess, so take it with a grain of salt.

You will see the photos in the tweet below, but first I remind you that the American release of Thor: Love and Thunder has been postponed toJuly 8, 2022.

The photos

Speculation for Thor: Love and Thunder

–

–

It seems like the scene filmed yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie were wearing wigs similar to their Thor and Jane ones from a deleted scene in TDW. The scene filmed yesterday included Thor and Jane arguing with each other pic.twitter.com/u84qNBoA8g – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

READ ALSO:

– Thor, Jane and Valkyrie in the promo art of the film

– Russell Crowe will be Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

– Photos and videos from the set with Natalie Portman and the Odin memorial

– Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in photos from the set

– Thor: Love and Thunder it won’t be Chris Hemsworth’s last film in the MCU

– Jennifer Kaytin Robinson author of the screenplay with Taika Waititi

Direction and screenplay

The direction is curated by Taika Waititi, a brilliant New Zealand filmmaker who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay was written by him together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast

The cast will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy. Russell Crowe Sara Zeus.

Source: ComicBook.com