“Thor: Love and Thunder”: a new look of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor was revealed

Trailer for the fourth installment of Thor with the return of various characters. (Marvel Studios)

The outfit you’ll wear Natalie Portman to give life to mighty thor could be seen in detail in an unpublished image of Thor: Love and Thunder. The Oscar winner for the black swan will return to his role as Jane Foster, although not in the same way as in the past, since now she is worthy to carry Mjolnir and has become a Goddess of thunder. At the same time, Chris Hemsworth returns to play the Avenger in this fourth installment directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarök).

Magazine Empire released the official photograph and an interview with the New Zealand filmmaker about the new adventure that awaits the son of Odin. “It’s been about eight years,” he said. “ She has had a completely different life. Suddenly, the love of your life returns to the scene and she is now dressed as you. It’s really crazy for Thor ”, he added in reference to the surprise that it will be for the Asgardian to see Jane again after a long time.

Empire magazine exclusively shared a new promotional image for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Marvel Studios)

Likewise, Waititi described Portman as a “very funny” person outside of fiction, as well as being a bit goofy and having a great sense of humor. “I don’t think that was exploited enough in the early movies,” she opined, so the idea behind Thor: Love and Thunder It came out of the blue when he was writing the script and he wondered, “Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?”

“You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who walks around in scientific gear. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, saying, ‘When will she come back?’ That’s boring,” she acknowledged. It is for this reason that she had other plans for the female character in this upcoming film of Marvel. “You want her to be part of the adventure,” she stated.

Natalie Portman marks her return to the franchise in the role of Jane Foster. (Marvel Studios)

At Comic-Con San Diego in 2019, Taika Waititi welcomed for the first time Natalie Portman in his return to the film franchise. Unexpectedly, she joined Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompson on stage, and the director of JojoRabbit he himself offered him the honor of carrying the hammer Mjolnir. With this gesture, it was clear that his participation would be directly related to the debut of mighty thor in it UCM. A few months later, the results of her physical transformation were revealed in photos leaked from the set, but finally today you can see how she really looks fully characterized as a powerful hero.

what will it be about Thor: Love and Thunder?

Read the official synopsis here: “The film meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor asks for the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like Mighty Thor. . Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will arrive on July 7 in theaters in Latin America. (Marvel Studios)

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder It will be on July 7 in theaters in Latin America.

