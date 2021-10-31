Thor: Love and Thunder – a new scene photo suggests a particular flashback

Thor: Love and Thunder should arrive on 6 July 2022 in Italian cinemas

Thor: Love and Thunder it is certainly among the most anticipated projects of the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe after that, with Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, What we do in the Shadows) has earned the favor of fans of the de cinematic universe The House of Ideas. The feature film, which has a truly insane cast to its whole, is currently still in production due to some delays that have occurred recently. However, we have recently been able to see an important clue directly from the set of the realization.

Speculation for Thor: Love and Thunder

It seems like the scene filmed yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie were wearing wigs similar to their Thor and Jane ones from a deleted scene in TDW. The scene filmed yesterday included Thor and Jane arguing with each other pic.twitter.com/u84qNBoA8g – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

As reported by ComicBook, in fact, a very particular image of Thor: Love and Thunder, taken from the page Twitter of the film itself. This is a snapshot showing the protagonist (Chris Hemsworth) in the company of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). So far so good, obviously we already knew of the involvement of the love interest of the thunder god in this fourth chapter, considering that it will have a central role, but it does not end there. If you look closely at the clothes they wear, there seems to be no doubt: the sequence in question could be a flashback coming directly from Thor: The Dark World, already brought back to the big screen with a particular scene from Avengers: Endgame.

The feature film is produced by Marvel Studios with a screenplay by the director Taika Waititi himself in the company of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The cast, on the other hand, is also composed of Christian Bale in the part of Gorr, Karen Gillan which lends its face to Nebula, Russell Crowe that embodies Zeus, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Sean Gunn who interprets Kraglin, Jaimie Alexander (Sif) and many more. The realization should arrive in Italian cinemas on 6 July 2022.

