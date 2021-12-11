Thor: Love and Thunder – An online “poster” drives fans out of their minds

Directly from Twitter comes what could be the first poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in plain sight

Other than his announcement, little has been made known of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which we still know that Natalie Portman will return in the role of Jane Foster, this time however even going so far as to challenge the Mjölnir. Many are waiting to see the look reserved for the character, as well as for the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, and as always, the Internet may have been the bearer of surprises in this sense.

The profile that is committed to providing news on the sequel has in fact shared on Twitter an image that would portray what should be the first poster of Thor: Love and Thunder. The photo seems to have been taken inside a pop culture accessories store and the same account then explained how the poster would be distributed by Pyramid, which on the occasion of the release of Captain Marvel had already released a poster ahead of schedule.

There is no doubt that the poster is somewhat peculiar from a graphic point of view, presenting an overabundance of elements, even depicting Jane and the God of Thunder several times. This has led many to doubt the image, thinking that it may be a sort of concept art rather than a real poster. Despite this, there were many fans who responded enthusiastically to the publication of the photo, shared over a thousand times. “It’s so cool,” wrote one user, echoed by another saying, “If a poster can do that, imagine the power the trailer will have.” Others specifically applauded Thor’s look, calling the costume “accurate” when compared to the version featured in the comics.

Kevin Feige had recently stated that we would soon have new updates on Thor: Love and Thunder, so who knows we won’t have any official announcements from Marvel soon. What we know for now is that the sequel will again be directed by Taika Waititi and that its release in the United States is scheduled for July 8, 2022. Below, the artwork and some tweets written by fans.

A poster for Thor: Love and Thunder has surfaced online! pic.twitter.com/Lc5uSeTY6n – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) December 11, 2021

if this poster can do this to us, just imagine the power that the trailer will have #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/j8FCIjvX0R – summer ❄️ || # 1 valkyrie simp (@thorsbifrost) December 11, 2021