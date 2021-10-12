News

Thor: Love and Thunder, and finally Natalie Portman arrives on the set: the photo

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The filming of the highly anticipated has been going on for days Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi in Asutralia, and where to have admired the new looks of Thor and Star-Lord, respectively interpreted by Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, here comes a new photo from the set today showing the arrival of Natalie Portman.

We see the interpreter of Jane Foster engaged in a horseback ride complete with a protective helmet and mask, but it is not clear whether it is a pre-shooting training or just a momentary leisure. Anyway, we remember, the actress will return in the shoes of the scientist and love interest of the God of Thunder but at some point, it is not yet clear how, it will also transform into La Potente Thor, and given the introduction of the Multiverse it may well be that its provenance is at this point from another dimension.

In the rich cast of Thor: Love and Thunder we will also find Christian Bale in the role of Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, villain of the story, Dave Bautista like Drax, Sean Gunn like Kraglin, Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jamie Alexander in the role of Sif and also a cameo by Matt Damon, due to be released in American cinemas on May 6, 2022.

Loading...
Advertisements

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
644
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
513
News

Cinema, all films out in October
428
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
368
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
325
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
290
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
282
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
269
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
265
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top