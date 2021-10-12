Thor: Love and Thunder, and finally Natalie Portman arrives on the set: the photo

The filming of the highly anticipated has been going on for days Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi in Asutralia, and where to have admired the new looks of Thor and Star-Lord, respectively interpreted by Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, here comes a new photo from the set today showing the arrival of Natalie Portman.

We see the interpreter of Jane Foster engaged in a horseback ride complete with a protective helmet and mask, but it is not clear whether it is a pre-shooting training or just a momentary leisure. Anyway, we remember, the actress will return in the shoes of the scientist and love interest of the God of Thunder but at some point, it is not yet clear how, it will also transform into La Potente Thor, and given the introduction of the Multiverse it may well be that its provenance is at this point from another dimension.

In the rich cast of Thor: Love and Thunder we will also find Christian Bale in the role of Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, villain of the story, Dave Bautista like Drax, Sean Gunn like Kraglin, Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jamie Alexander in the role of Sif and also a cameo by Matt Damon, due to be released in American cinemas on May 6, 2022.

Loading... Advertisements

Let us know what you think in the comments.