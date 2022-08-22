Thor: Love and Thunder and the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi lead the premieres of the next Disney + Day

Last November 2021, Disney Plus celebrated its anniversary, baptizing it as Disney + Day. On that date, the House of the Mouse made numerous content announcements that will be arriving in the platform’s catalog in the coming months and years.

This 2022, Disney has decided to advance the date: this year’s Disney + Day is celebrated on September 8thbut it will also have large doses of special premieres that will grace the streaming platform.

The most striking will be Thor: Love and Thunder: Marvel’s God of Thunder lands with all his power on Disney Plus after his summer stint in theaters. In addition, we will have the making of Taika Waititi’s film to learn about its ins and outs behind the scenes.

Experience Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. the #DisneyPlusDay premiere of the behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JD2lG98SHD — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) August 22, 2022

Speaking of “making of” documentaries, Lucasfilm is also joining the party with Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jediwhich delves into the creative process behind the series that brought Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to the Star Wars galaxy.

As usual, The Simpsons will not miss their appointment with their short film themed on the great Disney Plus dates. Welcome to the club will see Lisa Simpson trying to become a princess, although it may not be as much fun as she hopes.

On September 8 will also kick off (excuse the joke), the series Guninspired by the experiences of the iconic rock band Sex Pistols.

In addition to all these novelties mentioned, we will also have previously announced premieres for Disney + Day, such as the Pinocchio movie from Robert Zemeckis.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

We will feel the speed again with Cars: On the roadthe new series set in the automobile universe of pixar and we will explore the challenges of adolescence through growing-upthe documentary series co-created by Brie Larson.

Continuing with series that debut on Disney +, we will have the romantic comedy heart attack weddings. We’ll also get a glimpse behind the covers and the fanfare in the race for Mike Tyson in the documentary series Mike.

VIDEO Trailer for Cars on the Road, the new Pixar series coming to Disney+ in September

Do you need something from National Geographic? No problem, because you will have an appointment with Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory to continue exploring the natural world.

Of course, in addition to all these news that land on Disney Plus on September 8, we will be attentive to any of the announcements that may occur on that special day for the House of Mouse streaming platform.