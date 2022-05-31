Thor: Love and Thunder – Are we going to see Gamora in the movie?

What about Gamora? The trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder don’t seem to have shown her alongside the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

could appear Zoë Saldana What Gamora in Thor: Love and Thunder? The general rule of cameos in Marvel Studios it’s expecting the unexpected, even if it doesn’t end up happening. You just have to see what was lived with Mephisto in WandaVision or, more recently, the speculation unleashed with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to The Direct, all the rumors point to the possibility that the actress of Guardians of the Galaxy has signed at least one cameo that establishes his character for the end of the trilogy of James Gunn. However, that cameo would appear in a post-credits scene.

Gamora’s appearance in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder raises another concern. Note that the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special is set chronologically before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Director James Gunn has hinted that the daughter of Thanos he won’t even appear in that Christmas special, leading one to believe he’ll only be in the trilogy finale. That means that, narratively, it would be difficult for him to meet the Guardians of the Galaxy in the movie of Taika Waititi. That’s why she would be out of the special, among other things.

The “new” daughter of Thanos may not be for the Guardians

Gamora has been hidden in both trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder published by Marvel Studios. In fact, many fans have wondered where Zoe Saldana’s character is when the rest of Guardians of the Galaxy appeared. After what happened in Avengers: Endgameit is evident that the life of the daughter of Thanos is completely different from the one she had before she died at the hands of her father in Avengers: Infinity War. It will be very interesting to explore this “new” dynamic with the rest of your fellow adventurers, especially with Star-Lord, with whom he had a romantic relationship.