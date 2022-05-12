Thor: Love And Thunder Becomes Fourth Most Viewed Trailer In 24 Hours

This number makes the teaser the fourth most-viewed trailer in 24 hours, behind trailers for three other Marvel movies: “Avengers: Infinity War“, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home“. The current number one record holder is “No Way Home”, which amassed 355.5 million worldwide views in its first 24 hours after its launch in August 2021. This figure represents a massive increase from the previous holder of the record, “Avengers: Endgame“, which got 289 million views in its first day of streaming. The trailer for “Infinity War“, which launched in November 2017, got 230 million views in its first 24 hours.

Released on Monday, the teaser for “Love and Thunder” shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) joining the Guardians of the Galaxy on a quest to find his place in the world after the fall of Asgard and the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The teaser features the return of several popular Marvel actors in these roles, including director Taika Waititi as rock gladiator Korg, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and actors who play Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. The teaser’s biggest reveal is the ending, which features Natalie Portman, whose last appearance in a Marvel movie was in “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013, in the costume of Thor the Mighty.

“Love and Thunder” hits theaters on July 8.