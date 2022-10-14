Thor: Love and Thunder: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of the film Thor: Love and Thunderthe sequel to the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in box amaray of the Blu-Ray of Thor: Love and Thunderthe sequel to Thor: Ragnarök and that continues with the events narrated in Avengers: Endgamealready within Phase 4 of the Marvel Shared Universe (UCM).

The film by Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian) and Chris Hemsworth has fallen in love with critics and the public, where the new Marvel Studios film, which continues with the comic vision of the god of thunder that we already saw in Thor: Ragnarök, is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, as well as for rental and digital sale, through the main platforms that operate in Spain. It is also available, at no additional cost, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

To celebrate the arrival of this spectacular blockbuster in the domestic format as it deserves; Walt Disney Pictures, through Divisa Home Video, has also released a limited edition of the film in a metal case (4K UHD + Blu-Ray).

Synopsis:

The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) will have his spiritual retreat interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of all gods in the universe. To face this interplanetary threat, Thor will have the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman); which, to the Asgardian’s surprise, now wields her ancient magical hammer, Mjolnir, becoming the Mighty Thor.

The team

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), with a script signed by the filmmaker together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Revancha Ya), based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jason Aaron. The feature film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

The tape is shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray analysis is completely free of spoilers, both in its plot and in the usual Marvel cameos in its movies, in case you haven’t had the chance to see it yet, and want to know what extras it contains.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth (TylerRake) as Thor, Natalie Portman (Annihilation) as Jane Foster, Christian Bale (Le Mans ’66) as Gorr, Tessa Thompson (Men In Black: International) as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi (FreeGuy) as the voice of Korg, Russell Crowe (The Mummy) as Zeus, Jamie Alexander (blind spot) as Sif, Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Dominion) as Peter Quill, Dave Bautista (dune) as Drax, Karen Gillan (Jumanji: The Next Level) as Nebula, Pom Klementieff (Mission Impossible: Death Sentence. Part 1) as Mantis, Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad) as Kraglin, Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious 9) as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper (The Alley of Lost Souls) as the voice of Rocket, and Kat Dennings (Scarlet Witch and Vision) like Darcy Lewis, among others.

BLU-RAY technical data:

Content: 1 Disc.

Image quality: 2.39:1 – 1080p.

Audio in DTS-HD MA 7.1: English / Dolby Digital Plus 7.1: Italian / DTS Digital Surround 5.1: Spanish.

Subtitles in Spanish, Italian and English coded for the deaf.

The film has an approximate duration of 118 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Trailer:

Bonus content:

Worthy of the Hammer: Thor and the Mighty Thor:

For executive producer Brian Chapek, it is important that from one installment to another they do not repeat themselves and look for new ways to surprise the viewer. And one of the keys was the reappearance of Jane as the Mighty Thor.

In this way, actress Natalie Portman talks about how much she liked the movie Thor: Ragnarök and how Taika Waititi showed up at her house to convince her to return to the Marvel Shared Universe. Once she agreed, stunt coordinator Kyle Gardiner worked with her to enhance her physicality, befitting her character and the stunts she would have to perform in the film. The actress herself confesses that she was excited to train hard to get bigger and gain muscle. But also Chris Hemsworth got in shape to an extraordinary level, being more muscular than in any previous film of the character.

Costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo was in charge of creating a costume for Natalie Portman, which, based on the design of the Thor we already know, would give her her own personality. For the actress, it’s been great to be back, but she loves this new perspective on movies.

The creation of a villain:

Natalie Portman describes Gorr as terrifying and the entire cast was a little scared when Christian Bale was performing. To which the director adds that it was difficult to find a story that was original, fun and that fit into the Marvel Shared Universe. For the villain of the film, they chose to adapt the story of Gorr the Butcher of Gods.

Kevin Feige himself says that if Christian Bale joined the film it was because he loved Taika Waititi’s work on Thor: Ragnarok and wanted to work with the filmmaker. Thus, the actor turned to the creation of a character that he defines as a grieving father. He also read all of Jason Aaron’s Gorr comics and loved them. To bring the character to life, the actor went through a three-and-a-half-hour process to have prosthetics put on and makeup applied. Then, the interpreter himself confesses that there are hundreds of deleted scenes where he overreacts, while he is looking for the right tone that he wants for the character. But he says that he had a great time, because playing villains is so much fun.

Another classic Taika adventure:

The producers explain that when they hired Taika Waititi to direct Thor: Ragnarök, it was because they wanted to see his comedic side, and it was the future they wanted for the franchise. Thus, the director states that in the previous installment they focused on Chris Hemsworth transmitting more of his personality and his way of being in the character. To this, the actor himself adds that he wanted to do something new with the character and not be pigeonholed.

For Kevin Feige, this new character film is dramatic and, in many ways, tragic. Taika Waititi told him that he wanted to tell a funny and epic story, but at the same time convey emotions and feelings as only he knows how to do it. For her part, the actress Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, comments that the director brought a lot of energy and a lot of candor to balance the most crazy aspects, and that she loves them, because life is like that, after all. cape.

Thus, the entire cast talks about how fun and outgoing the filmmaker is, the good vibes and relaxed atmosphere he creates during filming. Along with this, the director of photography, Barry Idoine, comments that one of the best things about working with Taika Waititi is that he is constantly looking for the best story, the best scene, the best way to tell the sequence or shoot a shot.

Outtakes:

Improvisations, little dances, grimaces, shouts, laughter, props that don’t work, jumps, overacting, hits, stumbles, cell phones that haven’t been silenced and phrases that get stuck, are part of the reel of outtakes.

Deleted scenes:

Made up of four sequences deleted from the final montage.

Audio commentary:

The film can be played with background commentary by director and screenwriter Taika Waititi.