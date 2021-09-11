Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in a new photo

SEE ALSO: Shooting finished for Thor: Love and Thunder

Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder are over, but Chris Hemsworth posted a photo from the set that portrays him with Chris Pratt… To wish happy birthday to Chris Evans!

The playful debate over who is “the best Chris” of Marvel Cinematic Universe has been running for years, and the Aussie actor jokes about it: “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you will always be number 1 as far as I’m concerned ”. Too bad it appears in the photo instead Pratt, his colleague in the film.

The latter wears the clothes of Star-Lord, while Chris Hemsworth has the costume of Thor, or at least one of his costumes. This new look, very ‘eighties’, seems inspired by Eric Masterson alias Thunderstrike, a New York architect who for a time had powers similar to those of Thor.

I remind you that the American release of Thor: Love and Thunder is waiting for theFebruary 11, 2022. You can see the photo below.

The picture

Direction and screenplay

The direction is curated by Taika Waititi, a brilliant New Zealand filmmaker who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay was written by him together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast

The cast will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy. Russell Crowe Sara Zeus.

Exit date

The release is expected for February 11, 2022.

