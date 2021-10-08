Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth and his physical preparation revealed by his personal trainer (VIDEO)

Chris Hemsworth has released a new video related to his physical preparation for Thor: Love and Thunder and his personal trainer described the actor’s diet.

The personal trainer from Chris Hemsworth revealed the secrets relating to the actor’s physical preparation for the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth will return as the God of Thunder in the fourth film, directed by Taika Waititi, which is set to bring together a slew of MCU characters Thor has encountered over the years.

Hemsworth posted a new training video on his Instagram profile detailing a training technique the star defined as “the worst I’ve ever experiencedThe 8-minute video shows Hemsworth doing various exercises, grunting and playfully moaning before showing off his huge biceps.

In an interview with Insider, Luke Zocchi, the actor’s personal trainer, recently explained that nutrition is key and advised people not to rely on supplements and smoothies: “Eating good food and having a calorie surplus are the most important things“.

“People think things like protein shakes and creatine make a big difference but that’s only about 5% of the equation.“Zocchi explained, adding that creatine and similar products only give you an advantage if you’ve already eaten well and trained hard and consistently.