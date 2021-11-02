News

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman holding hands on the set (PHOTO)

Romantic walks hand in hand, hugs and rings in the new photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder that portray the protagonists Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

The new photo from the set from Thor: Love & Thunder sparked fan reactions on Twitter. The photos in question show Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman in an intimate attitude while walking holding hands as Thor and Jane Foster.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. wield Mjolnir, the legendary hammer. When Portman’s return was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, director Taika Waititi revealed some details teasing:

“The storyline is filled with emotion, love and thunder and introduces the female Thor for the first time.”.

Eternals bypasses Thor: The Dark World, is the lowest-rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes

From what we can see, the photos from the set are almost certainly from flashback sequences. What we don’t know, however, is when these flashbacks will take place. There’s a good chance these sequences can reveal to us what caused Thor and Jane Foster to break up. Fans will remember that when asked in Thor: Ragnarok what happened with Jane, Thor Odinson tried to explain that the breakup was mutual, but there was clearly more that wasn’t revealed. At least until now.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.


