Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in new photos from Reshoots – MangaForever.net

Additional filming of Thor: love and Thunder is underway in Los Angeles, due out in July next year.

THE Marvel Studios I’m at work on several fronts between Movie And TV series, including the fourth chapter of Thor where the Reshoots are being held right now.

The user of Twitter @NaberriePower shared photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder of the Marvel Studios with Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor, Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster and the director Taika Waititi. Is Hemsworth that the Portman they wear wigs that are reminiscent of their appearance in Thor: The Dark World of the 2013, indicating that these scenes could be for a flashback scene in the Sequel’s 2022.

Here are the pictures:

More pics of Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman from the Thor Love and Thunder set in Los Angeles.

Even though it’s just for a flashback scene, it’s good to see him with his long TDW wig again 😊 pic.twitter.com/6QlPdVLkP5 – Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) October 30, 2021

Natalie Portman wears a longer-haired wig along with a t-shirt and sweatpants “New York“. The two images below show the actress on set before putting on her costume, with her hair noticeably shorter than her appearance on screen:

Okay, they are 100% filming a flashback scene for Thor Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman always had short hair in the other scenes for the movie, but now she’s wearing a wig from TDW.#thorloveandthunder #janefoster pic.twitter.com/HJoazEDzMz – Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) October 30, 2021

These images are all from a recent Reshoots to Los Angeles, in California, which was assumed to be a flashback scene.

Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The script is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).

The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

