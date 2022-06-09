Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson praise Christian Bale’s terrifying performance as Gorr

We are only a month away from the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and thanks to the release of the teaser, the official trailer and some clips, fans have been able to see a few fragments of what this exciting film has to offer. . The film stars Chris Hemsworth in his iconic role as Thor Odinson, alongside Natalie Portman, who returns to the story as the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster, but this time joining the action as the new Thor.

In the film we will also see Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, a character who debuted in Thor: Ragnarok – 92% in 2017, joining the adventure alongside Thor and Jane. Likewise, the previews have shown us Christian Bale as Gorr, the butcher of gods, who joins the MCU as the ruthless antagonist of love and thunder.

Several sources have described this new villain as someone really terrible, and ensure that the interpretation of bale It becomes quite terrifying and imposing. With Love and Thunder With just days to go before its release, publicity for the film is on the rise and some of the cast’s stars have started sharing stories that took place on the set. Hemsworth Y Thompson recently discussed their thoughts on Gorr, and claimed that the butcher of gods will leave the audience petrified.

According to information from the magazine’s spring 2022 issue D23 from Disney (via comicbook.com), Hemsworth Y Thompson agree that Christian bale he did an excellent job with his character and praised his ability to leave viewers frozen with his exceptional and intense performance that gave everyone on set goosebumps. Chris expressed the following:

The rest of us would be in our world of improv, comedy, and fun, then he’d walk onto the set and we’d all look at each other and be like, ‘Oh my God! This is really intense. This is really scary.’

Likewise, Tessa Thompson explained how Bale had completely taken over the character, masterfully achieving the goal of terrifying the audience while also adapting to work within the context of a more colorful film like Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress said the following:

(Bale) took this really cool line, because it needs to be scary, but it also needs to work in the context of our colourful, snappy, irreverent world.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder next:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

