Thor Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth: “I’m a little nervous”

In an interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth explains why, despite his experience, Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the saga, makes him nervous.

In an interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth revealed a couple of reasons why the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder they are putting it to the test more than usual: the film by Taika Waititi, co-played by Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson And Chris Pratt (in the role of Star-Lord Guardians of the Galaxy), will be released in May 2022 and Chris is aware of the challenge. Here’s how he explained it.
Chris Hemsworth nervous about Thor Love and Thunder and Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth still falls as Thor for Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth chapter of his solos in Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it is actually the eighth time he plays the Marvelian hero (ninth, counting his hilarious cameo in Doctor Strange). After so many occasions, the road is not downhill, on the contrary, as Chris explains: “There is the same tension, if not greater: it must continue to work, and you feel that nervous energy that motivates us all to give that something extra, to make sure we covered every possible approach to every single scene. “The” challenge “on set with a veteran ex-comedian like Chris Pratt: “That one makes an impression, for the spontaneity, the sense of humor and the things he invented. It makes you laugh, it inspires you but it also intimidates you!”
But it’s good for Chris that he doesn’t relax too much: “Whenever I feel too comfortable, my interest dulls. […] Fear or anxiety motivates you to dig a little deeper into the script. I like looking for projects that scare me, things that push me to expand and evolve, to work harder, to learn more. “
Beyond Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris will be voicing the animated version of Thor in What If …?, the series scheduled for Disney + in the middle of this year.

