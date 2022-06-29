Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth realized “a dream” by revealing his buttocks

Chris Hemsworth trained hard to achieve the Herculean body of the Asgardian superhero in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. To reward him for his efforts, Taika Waititi absolutely wanted to reveal it in the simplest device.

Thor Love and Thunder : a new enemy for the Asgardian

After his bad pass in Avengers: Endgamethe God of Thunder is in search of serenity in Thor: Love and Thunder. His search for appeasement is nevertheless disturbed by the appearance of a new enemy, Gorr the Butcher (Christian Bale), determined to exterminate all deities.

In this new fight, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) can count on the help of Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and especially Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now able to wield Mjölnir.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – Thor: Love and Thunder © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe complete the cast of Taika Waititi’s blockbuster, still in charge after Thor: Ragnarok. A fourth opus centered on the Asgardian god for which Chris Hemsworth was compelled to extremely rigorous training for a yearin order to achieve a Herculean physique that has already caused a stir with the public after the trailer was uploaded.

Chris Hemsworth drops the top…and the bottom

On these first images, the spectators were able to discover the actor more muscular than ever, and especially totally naked as he faces Zeus (Russell Crowe), who completely undresses him with a simple flick. Asked by variety during the premiere of the film organized in Hollywood, the actor confided in the pleasure of being able to fully reveal his divine plastic:

It took 10 years to create this scene, a kind of dream for me. The first time I played Thor, I took off my shirt and said to myself: “(…) In ten years, all that will disappear”.

Nevertheless, his abs, biceps and other pecs are still present, and even more imposing. Reason why it was important to show them according to Taika Waititiwho for his part declared to variety :

We were like, ‘Yeah we have to show that body. The thing is, Chris worked so hard, it had to be shown. Don’t cover it up with all those costumes, and the cape and all, that’s not fair!

See you at the cinema on July 13, 2022 to discover Thor: Love and Thunder and Chris Hemsworth in the simplest device.