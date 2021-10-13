Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth talks about the pressure for the film and praises Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth reflects on his career and talks about the pressure for Thor: Love and Thunder in a new interview with GQ.

Last year i Marvel Studios they officially announced Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the saga on the God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth in which Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the Powerful Thor. The release date of the Taika Waititi in theaters it was initially set for November of 2021 but, due to the pandemic from COVID-19, the arrival of cinecomic has been postponed to May 6, 2022.

During a recent interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth discussed the pressure for this new chapter, explaining:

There is the same pressure, even a little more than in the past. There is this exhilarating and at the same time nervous energy that is motivating each of us to go further, in order to approach each scene in the best possible way. It’s about looking for new challenges, you understand? I have been working for 15 years now, before there was a period when everything was new and exciting, it was impossible to say no because I strongly wanted to continue working. Now I want to deepen the approach, I think “this is familiar, this instead is a unique territory, I have already played this character in the past, who is the director? the cast? will I learn something from them? ”. If it sounds too familiar or simple to me, it doesn’t catch my interest. Certain projects that can terrify me, something that forces me to evolve, work hard and learn new things.

The actor then praised Chris Pratt, star-Lord who will make his return in the film along with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

This guy is impressive with his spontaneity and his sense of humor. Very funny, inspiring, but also intimidating.

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunder, written and directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and currently scheduled for May 6, 2022, will see in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson(Valkyrie), the same Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Rocket Raccoon) e Vin Diesel (Groot) while Christian Bale will interpret Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. The shooting of the film, described as “a kind of Avengers 5“, They started in January in Australia.

