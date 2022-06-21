Thor Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth’s nude explained by director Taika Waititi | Movie | FAME

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is one of the most anticipated films of the year, as it will not only continue with the adventures of the Marvel hero, now together with the “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but will also expand the open multiverse in the loki series.

It should be noted that “love and thunder” will be the fourth installment of the movie saga of the “God of Thunder” after “Thor” (2011), “A dark world” (2013) and “ragnarok” (2017).

As if that were not enough, the new installment will include the return of a major character for the hero: Jane Foster (interpreted by Natalie Portman), who will now have the power to wield the Mjolnir and with this, he will obtain the power of the son of Odin.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” marks the return of Natalie Portman (Photo: Empire)

THE NUDE OF CHRIS HEMSWORTH IN “LOVE AND THUNDER”

Although the film promises great moments, the trailer also revealed a sequence that surprised fans of the superhero, as it shows the celebrity totally naked American with pixelated genitals.

In this regard, the director of the film, Taika Waititiwas consulted about the scene, which, apparently, corresponds to the arrival of Thor to the marvel olympusand that could introduce Hercules and Ares, where recurring characters in the comics.

“We all knew we wanted to do it from the start”, He commented between laughs, and assured that both Hemsworth and the members of the production team were willing to film the scene.

“It was really in the first draft of the script and Chris was also in favor of it. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris’s, even he understands that. It would have been a waste not to show it. It would have been a crime against humanity. So, you have to provide for the masses”, he commented.

The scene shows Thor chained up in front of Zeus (played by Russell Crowe), who with a snap rips off the Asgardian’s clothes, which leaves many attendees shocked, some even fainting.