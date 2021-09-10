Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt commends the work of Chris Hemsworth







Chris Pratt is currently busy promoting his new film, The war of tomorrow, and in a recent interview with Yahoo the star of Guardians of the Galaxy got to talk about his return as Star Lord in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi.

Speaking of the rivalry between her character and the one played by Chris Hemsworth, Pratt explained: “It’s something we discovered while working on the last two Avengers and it seems like people liked that kind of dynamic. Taika, of course, has added his own and I think the audience will like what we did. We will resume that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between these two characters. “







Speaking specifically of his colleague, however, he added: “Chris Hemsworth is great. He is really good. People will be amazed when they see what he and Taika Waititi thought for Thor 4. It’s like they’ve reached another level, which obviously has allowed Chris to reach very high heights. In his presence I was stunned. He is a god-man even in real life. It was wonderful to share this experience with him. “

Lately Chris Hemsworth shared a shot from the backstage of Thor: Love and Thunder where it appears right next to Chris Pratt. In the caption that accompanied the image, Hemsworth wished happy birthday to Chris Evans, ironically that his “favorite Chris” will always and only be him.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe“.