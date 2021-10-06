News

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt fuels the hype about Chris Hemsworth: “He’s a man-god in real life”

Chris Pratt has only praise for colleague Chris Hemsworth, with whom he once again shared the set for Thor: Love and Thunder, calling him a man-god in real life.

During the promotional tour of the Amazon film The War of Tomorrow, Chris Pratt back to fuel the hype towards Thor: Love and Thunder and the co-star Chris Hemsworth that defines “a man-god in real life.

“Taika Waititi has a vision and I believe that people will appreciate what we have done” Chris Pratt explains to Yahoo Entertainment. “Tapping into the same vein as the Avengers movies, we’re going to see the same kind of rivalry between Thor and Star-Lord.”

Pratt is keen to make it clear that the rivalry is limited only to the characters and not to their performers:

“Chris Hemsworth is awesome, he’s so good. Audiences will be really blown away when they see his character evolve, what he and Taika have created for Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s the next level, Hemsworth has taken it to another level. . On set I was in awe of him. He’s a god-man even in real life, it was great to be there with him. “.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth celebrates flexing his muscles, Hulk Hogan’s reaction

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Jeff Goldblum. The film will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.


