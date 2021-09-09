Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt praises Taika Waititi: “How many laughs on the set!”

Interviewed by Variety on the occasion of the release of The War of Tomorrow, a sci-fi action that sees him acting alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt praised Taika Waiti for her work on Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he will reprise the role of Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“He’s the kind of person who can make a fantastic movie … this is the destination. And the journey to get there is as fun as watching the movie.” said the actor, in his first experience with the New Zealand director. “It is vibrant, always try to make the crew laugh, makes his gags. You can’t believe he’s the director. “

During the interview, the actor also confirmed that he will take part in the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 by the end of 2021, as James Gunn had also anticipated in recent days. When Variety asked him how do you imagine your life in 30 years, referring to the War of Tomorrow storyline, Pratt joked that it will likely be “on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 71”, before adding more seriously: “I think I’ll be surrounded by my grandchildren, I hope. I’ll be fat and happy, and won’t wear makeup anymore.”

Meanwhile, James Gunn praised the script of Thor: love and Thunder.