Thor Love and Thunder, Christian Bale and Gorr: the first photos from the film set

In the shots published by the Daily Mail, the actor appears completely silver, with a silicone mask and a long cape. They are costumes and make-up for the character of the Slaughterer of Gods, villain of the new Marvel film dedicated to the God of thunder

Completely silver, with the face covered by a silicone mask and head and shoulders wrapped in a long cloak. It is impossible to recognize Christian Bale made up by Gorr on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the film inspired by the God of Thunder of the Marvel comics in which the hammer Mjolnir will pass from the hands of Chris Hemsworth to those of Natalie Portman.

The character of Bale was introduced in the comics in 2012. He is an alien who comes from a planet afflicted by various environmental calamities and whose prayers have not been heard by the gods. Full of resentment, after the death of his parents and wife, Gorr decides to hunt down the Nordic gods, becoming the Slaughterer of Gods.

THE RETHINNING OF BALE

Bale is a new entry in the Marvel universe but he is certainly not new to cinecomics, given his experience as Bruce Wayne in the three Batman of Christopher Nolan. Initially, the actor had ruled out the possibility of returning to acting as a comic book character: “I’m not interested,” he replied to Collider in 2017, “I can’t remember a single superhero movie I’ve ever seen, except the ones I did and the Supermans with Christopher Reeve ”. Evidently Bale then changed his mind.