Thor: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale is unrecognizable in the photos leaked from the set

We offer you a first glimpse of Christian Bale as supervillain Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Christian Bale is undoubtedly the king of transformations. After playing Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, the actor is ready to play a supervillain in Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel Studios.

We will see him in the role of Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, sworn enemy of every god (including Thor). Gorr is an alien who grew up on a planet constantly besieged by environmental calamities, such as droughts and earthquakes. Despite never having received help from the gods, the inhabitants of the planet continue to worship them, including Gorr. When his parents, wife and children die from various causes, Gorr denies the gods, adopts the cloak of the slaughterer of gods and vows to kill every god in existence.

A first look at Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder appeared on social media. In the leaked images, the actor looks unrecognizable. The skin is covered with white paint and several prostheses darken (or rather, whiten) the face. The actor also sports the character’s signature black cloak.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

We confirm that the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder they ended. In June, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi took to social media to make this awesome announcement. In the post in question, Chris wanted to share a photo of him with the director Waititi. He wrote:

We’ve finished filming Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s also National Inflexibility Day, so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The movie is going to be crazy and funny, and it might even move you. A lot of love, a lot of lightning! Thanks to all the cast and crew who made another Marvel trip incredible. Buckle up and get ready, see you at the cinema!

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the saga about Thor and will be released in Italy on May 4, 2022.

