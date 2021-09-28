News

Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale’s villain is connected to Venom

Confirmed the identity of the villain of Christian Bale, we discover the possible links between the character of Thor: Love and Thunder and Venom.

The role of Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder has finally been confirmed, so we discover that the villain played by the actor, in the comics, it has an important connection with Venom.

Berlin 2019: a close-up of Christian Bale at the Vice – Man in the Shadows photocall

In the plethora of announcements on Disney Investor Day 2020, Marvel Studios have confirmed that Christian Bale will play villain Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr’s primary purpose in the galaxy is to kill the gods. Gorr, one of the main antagonists in Jason Aaron’s Thor comic series, hails from an alien planet who believed in the power of praying to the gods until his family was exterminated. Gorr was turned away from his people and forced to wander alone in the desert. Here he witnessed the fight between two gods, one of whom asked for his help, further fueling his hatred of them.

Marvel Comics has also revealed that the lineage of Gorr was part of the Klyntar symbiote race. Gorr’s symbiote, All-Black, is the first true symbiote created by Knull and is formed from the shadow of the true cosmic deity. Knull is also responsible for creating the symbiote that binds with Peter Parker to make Spider-Man’s black suit in Secret Wars and is later linked to Eddie Brock’s transformation into Venom. Thor: Love and Thunder could therefore represent the definitive trade union between the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe after the numerous connections already anticipated.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman: “Chris Hemsworth’s Muscles Are Otherworldly” (VIDEO)

It has long been rumored that Venom will appear in Spider-Man 3 or Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will pop into Venom 2. Both films are expected to come out before Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s possible that the Taika Waititi solidifies the connection between Gorr and Venom to strengthen the character’s bonds to the MCU.


