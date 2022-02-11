Thor: Love and Thunder, confirmed the link with the mythology of Black Panther?

There is evidence to suggest that Thor: Love and Thunder has a connection with the mythology of Black Panther. This information was inferred when the Australian actress, Akosia Sabet, has updated his IMDb and Showcast profiles. Sabet appears in the role of Bastet, the Egyptian cat goddess who is directly related to Black Panther and Wakanda in the Marvel lore.

While casting sites like IMDb aren’t always trustworthy, the Showcast app is safer and should be updated by Sabet or someone associated with her career, so an insider if not the actress directly. Consequently, it appears that Akosia Sabet filmed an appearance as Bastet in Thor: Love and Thunderalthough the size of its role is unknown.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to the direction of Thor: Love and Thundera Marvel Studios film later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.