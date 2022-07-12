‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Could India Rose Hemsworth be the new member of the Young Avengers? – Movie News

The youth figures in Marvel begin to form a new side to help The Avengers and Chris Hemsworth’s daughter could be part of them. His appearance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ confirms this.

The appearance of Indie Rose Hemsworth, daughter of Chris, as Love in Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi’s new movie, has left many questions in the air and one of them is what will be his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We already have a theory and it has to do with past debuts in movies and series. Pure boy who seems to be the new generation of The Avengers and does not seem to have fault.

To get started, Love is a totally new character. It does not exist in the canon of the thunder diops comics. He does have many children, but outside of Earth-616. So we can safely say that it would be being part of the upcoming Young Avengers teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wiccan (Julian Hilliard), and Speed ​​(Jett Klyne), among others. Although this character does not exist, he makes perfect sense that he is the representative of thunder in this youth team.

Because eventually, it must come time for Chris to give up his hammers of Mjölnir and Stormbreaker, then the universe will need someone to counter all of those threats. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is outlining a Phase 5 with new faces that help renew the cast of all these films, because none of the classics will be eternal. The retirement of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans is already here, will Chris and Jeremy Renner be next?

Everything points to Love will be a key character in the development of Secret Invasion with a view to fixing the heading towards Secret Wars, the biggest interdimensional event that the Beyonder would be planning. In addition, Kang the conqueror will be the first strong test that the boys will have to face, just as they do in the comics. They need an important figure, manipulator of thunder, for this type of cosmic adversary.



@Chris Hemsworth A behind the scenes of father and daughter during filming.



Marvel is packing their movies with new characters. The problem will be that it unites everything in the most coherent way possible, otherwise it will be a meaningless saturation. And the way for Love to have a future is definitely with the Young Avengers. It would be the first time that the son of an original star of the Avengers takes the post of a classic character. The future will tell all for India Rose, curiously a fan of Wonder Woman.