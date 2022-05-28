Thor Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi Reveals Jane Foster’s ‘Mighty Thor’ Fighting Style | Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman | Thor 4 ( | Movies

“Thor: love and thunder” will be the second of 3 MCU movies to hit theaters this year. The tape brings us back to Chris Hemsworth as Thor along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/ mighty thor.

The feature film will hit the big screen on July 7 and its latest trailer showed us the first look at the villain ‘Gorr, the butcher of gods’, and gave fans an idea of ​​what Portman will do now that she is worthy of wearing the Mjolnir after his absence for 9 years.

Although both characters have the same cape and can use Mjolnir, this does not mean that they will fight in the same way. In the following note, the director Taika Waititi explains the different way of fighting of each one.

Jane Foster will return to Thor’s life this time as The Mighty Thor. Photo: Marvel

Natalie Portman’s fighting style as Mighty Thor

During a conversation with the Total Film outlet, the director of “Thor: love and thunder”, Taika Waititi, compared Natalie Portman’s fighting style with that of Chris Hemsworth.

“The fighting style is completely different from Thor’s style. You have to play to people’s strengths, and Natalie has obviously danced and done ballet and stuff. She has a kind of dance feeling when she fights. It is very precise and smooth. She’s cool in a different way than Chris is. He uses brute force…”