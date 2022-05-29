Thor: Love and Thunder director talks about Natalie Portman’s fighting style

Have you still not recovered from the latest trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder? In it we could see in greater depth all the characters of the film, especially Natalie Portman as the God of Thunder.

Although it is true that in the trailer we only saw Chris Hemsworth fight, Jane Foster will also distribute firewood with her new powers and with Mjolnir. Although his fighting style will be somewhat different, as it will be inspired by ballet.

Why is Natalie Portman’s fighting style in Thor: Love and Thunder inspired by ballet?

Director of Thor: Love and ThunderTaika Waititi, has explained in a recent interview with Total Film why he chose that fighting style for Jane Foster. You have to play to people’s strengths, and Natalie has obviously danced and done ballet and those thingsWaititi explained.

Natalie Portman starred in 2010 Black Swan, a film by Darren Aronofsky about a New York ballet dancer who suffers from the pressure of the director of the work and the rivalry between her partners. To play that character, Portman had to learn ballet and train for several months.

Taika Waititi assured that when Natalie Portman fights in Thor: Love and Thunder he does it in a way reminiscent of a dance. It is very precise and smooth.. In the case of Jane Foster, the actress has also had to exercise to become the new Thor, so now we see her much more muscular.

When Thor embarks on a journey seeking inner peace, he crosses paths with Gorr the Butcher of Gods, a villain who aims to end the lives of all gods. In order to face him, Thor will ask for help from: King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. But then Jane will wield Mjolnir becoming the Mighty Thor.