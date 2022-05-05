Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder director warns Christian Bale is Marvel’s best villain

July it will be the month for Marvel Studios presents its second premiere of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film of the God of Thunder is expected by all fans and now to add more hype to the situation, its director Taika Waititi spoke about the story and made it clear that with Christian bale has come to become the best villain in the entire MCU.

love and thunder follow the adventures of Thor and The Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of end game. The Asgardian played by Chris Hemsworth is in search of a new purpose for himself and everything seems to indicate that now he wants to follow a path of peace and tranquility, the situation will get out of control when he discovers that the Deities of the cosmos are being massacred by a being called hat, played by Christian Bale. The story will also serve to bring back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) but not as the protagonist’s love interest, but as Mighty Thor, the new heroine who wields the reforged mjölnir.

