Thor: Love and Thunder director warns Christian Bale is Marvel’s best villain

July it will be the month for Marvel Studios presents its second premiere of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film of the God of Thunder is expected by all fans and now to add more hype to the situation, its director Taika Waititi spoke about the story and made it clear that with Christian bale has come to become the best villain in the entire MCU.

love and thunder follow the adventures of Thor and The Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of end game. The Asgardian played by Chris Hemsworth is in search of a new purpose for himself and everything seems to indicate that now he wants to follow a path of peace and tranquility, the situation will get out of control when he discovers that the Deities of the cosmos are being massacred by a being called hat, played by Christian Bale. The story will also serve to bring back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) but not as the protagonist’s love interest, but as Mighty Thor, the new heroine who wields the reforged mjölnir.

Recently Taika Waititi was interviewed by AP News. During the talk, the director spoke about the film and surrendered at the feet of his entire cast, especially Christian balewho according to him is undoubtedly the best villain that Marvel Studios has had so far.

“It’s a really cool, really fun and weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor. And, IMHO, we have probably the best villain Marvel has ever had in Christian Bale.Taika commented.

Gorr fighting Thor in the comics.

The first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder has not revealed Bale, but he was in charge of advancing that Gorr will liquidate all the Gods. in the comics Thor: God of Thunder by Jason Aaron, Gorr, the God Butcher wields a mighty sword with it annihilates everything in its path, its mission is motivated by the revengeblames the gods for the death of his family, for this he is determined to destroy them.

