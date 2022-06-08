Thor: Love and Thunder discovers the Guardians of the Galaxy in action in its new trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder, the next MCU movie starring the god of thunder is getting closer. So much so that Marvel Studios has shared a new teaser trailer with unpublished scenes and that you can see on these lines with the aim of announcing the date of sale of movie tickets. And it is that next Monday the advance tickets for the new film by Taika Waititi with Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portmanall so that fans can start securing their ticket for its premiere next July 8.

Thor 4: tickets on sale a month before

Thus, this new and brief preview leaves us with some unpublished scenes along with others already seen in previous trailers, such as extended scenes of the Guardians of the Galaxy in action with Drax the Destroyer or Rocket, some dialogue between Thor and Jane Foster and some fight scenes with Valkyrieplus a new look at the film’s villain, Gorr the butcher of godsplayed by Christan Bale.

we leave you with your official synopsis: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Source | Marvel Studios