Thor: Love and Thunder – early images of Christian Bale as Gorr

Additional footage for Thor: Love and Thunder revealed the first images of Christian Bale as the character of Gorr.

With additional shots of Thor: Love and Thunder that seem to have already started, the first images of Christian Bale as the character of Gorr. The look of the character seems to be very suggestive, and is well suited to an evil god who will be the nemesis of the film.

Below are the images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, with Christian Bale as Gorr.

Additional filming for the film is reportedly taking place in Malibu, California, and was reported by the Daily Mail. The powerful Thor played by Natalie Portman will make her debut in the feature film. The actress herself said of the project:

I am super excited. I’m training to put on some muscle. I am working on my body taking into account the comic book The Mighty Thor, and I still have to take into account the fact that it is a woman with cancer, but, at the same time, a superheroine.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the presence of Chris Pratt as the Star Lord, and clearly there will be Chris Hemsworth. The film is scheduled for release in 2022.



