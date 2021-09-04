Thor: Love and Thunder – first look at Christian Bale as Gorr! – MangaForever.net

THE Marvel Studios I’m at work on several fronts between Movie And TV series, including the fourth chapter of Thor where filming is taking place right now.



The Daily Mail has revealed the first images of Christian Bale in the role of Gorr the God Butcher from Thor: Love and Thunder of the Marvel Studios.

The actor was spotted on set for additional shooting at Malibu, in California, dressed in an all-white cape and face covered in white paint for last week’s shoot.

Obviously this is not his definitive look for the series, as it could be enriched by the CGI, as is the case with so many other gods’ customs Movie Marvel.

Here are the pictures:



Thor: Love & Thunder – in short

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by once again Taika Waititi, director who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The script is signed by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will make use of technology Stagecraft, the same used for the filming of The Mandalorian (of which Waititi directed an episode).



The cast will undoubtedly include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Russel Crowe (Zeus), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy.

