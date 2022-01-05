Thor: Love and Thunder, first look at the costumes of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in a leak

A new promotional image of Thor: Love and Thunder landed on Twitter offers a look at the new costumes that Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will wear.

Yet leak from the merchandise of Thor: Love and Thunder, which anticipate the appearance of costumes from Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman in the awaited cinecomic.

Twitter account @BRMarvelNews shared the leak by posting an illustrated photo of the characters of Thor and Jane Foster, possibly a concept art or promotional image for the upcoming film. The outfits are identical to those seen in the recent Thor 4 poster leak, but the details are much clearer.

Thor’s costume, which Stormbreaker wields after the destruction of Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok, has a new color scheme. The suit brings to mind his past outfits in the MCU, but with a bold and bright blue as the dominant color. The decorations, typically silver, are now gilded. His coat, however, remains red. She’s also sporting her long hair again, though not in the braided hairstyle from Avengers: Endgame.

Jane Foster, meanwhile, holds Mjolnir in her hand. The most interesting thing, however, is that it appears to be covered in cracks. This could mean that he will be wielding a reforged version of the hammer that Hela destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok. After all, the hammer that Thor – and Captain America – use in Avengers: Endgame has been brought back into its timeline along with the Infinity Stones. Jane’s costume is directly from the comics, with a red and silver motif and the characteristic helmet.

Thor and Jane won’t be the only ones getting new looks. An additional photo from the set revealed Valkyrie’s new costume, which can also be seen in the recent Thor 4 poster.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 6, 2022.