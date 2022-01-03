Thor: Love and Thunder, from the set comes the first photo of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie costume

A first official look at it has not yet been released Thor: Love and Thunder, although a leaked promotional poster recently highlighted the series of characters who will take center stage in the anticipated upcoming Thunder God movie starring Chris Hemsworth. Among them was Valkyrie from Tessa Thompson, and it was clear that the superhero in hues LGBTQ + will have a new costume for the highly anticipated return of Taika Waititi In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, let’s take a closer look at the leaked photos from the set showing the actress in the suit.

It is worth noting that Tessa Thompson seems to be in great shape to play the new king of Asgard, and it has previously been revealed that he will find his queen in this film. Who it will be remains to be seen, although a popular theory online is what it sees Valkyrie to bond romantically to Captain Marvel. It’s hard to say whether Marvel Studios will be bold enough to head in that direction with Thor: Love and Thunder And The Marvelsbut as Hollywood films are losing popularity in CHINA, Disney may decide to embrace diversity in a way that doesn’t fear losing box office revenue. Regardless of that last detail, this new Valkyrie costume is awesome and we can’t wait to see the hero in action.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel Studios film later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.