Thor: Love and Thunder: Gorr is the best Marvel villain, according to Taika Waititi

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens today in theaters (here we tell you how the film is and here we review its post-credit scenes), but Thor: Love and Thunder is the other great release of Marvel Studios in theaters for this year. The film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmanwhich took longer than expected to release an official trailer, introduce a new villain, and introduce Christian Bale into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gorr, the Butcher God.

And it seems that we are facing the most powerful villain of Marvel, the best played by Christopher Nolan’s Batman at least. Taika Waititidirector of the new installment of Thor, has declared so, as collected from Associated Press:

“ “In my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain Marvel has ever had in Christian Bale.”

Is it really the best or is it just an exaggeration?

Logically, this must be taken with tweezers for two factors. The first is that the director himself is not going to speak ill of his work a priori. The second, and more important, Waititi tends to always exaggerate things (surrounding himself with humor and comedy) to have a greater impact on networks and media. We have absolutely no doubt that Christian Bale will do great as the villain of Thor: Love and Thunderbecause in fact even his look looks terrifying, but the bar that John Brolin’s Thanos left is still very high.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on July 8 and we will follow in the footsteps of a God of thunder who is already tired of battles, wars and missions. In full search of that peace, he must pick up the hammer and the ax again to face Gorr, thus avoiding the extermination of the gods. Ah where to enter Natalie Portman through the front door, as could be seen in the trailer.