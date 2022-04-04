Thor: Love and Thunder has the best news for fans of the God of Thunder

On may Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive, the first theatrical release from Marvel Studios for this year. Shortly after it will be the turn for another of the most anticipated stories of 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder. While we wait for the sorcerer, the God of Thunder bring a important announcement for fans.

The new film by Taika Waititi will be in charge of taking up the story at the moment in which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey with The Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of end game (2019). The highlight of the film is the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), but not as Thor’s love interest, but as the mighty Mighty Thor. The appearance of the fearsome and powerful Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale) will complicate the Asgardian, but he will not be alone since he will have Mighty Thor, the Guardians and more allies.

One of the scenes from Love and Thunder.

love and thunder will arrive in less than 100 daysthat’s why Chris Hemsworth used his social media to inform fans that the film begins its press work. Chris’s announcement is accompanied by a photograph where we can see him next to Taika Waititi and Tessa “Valkyrie” Thompson.

“A bit of press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of madness and hilarity. Get ready folks, this movie is going to be wild!” comments the Australian actor in his post.

Taking into account that Doctor Strange 2 will arrive in theaters in less than a month and that the communication work of Thor 3 has begun, this would be an indication that the trailer of the film could arrive very soon. If you go further, Spider-Man: No Way Home served as a platform to launch the trailer from Multiverse of MadnessSo don’t rule out the same thing happening for Love and Thunder.

The action figures that reveal the new outfits of Thor and Jane.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters next July 8.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!