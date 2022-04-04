Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder has the best news for fans of the God of Thunder

On may Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive, the first theatrical release from Marvel Studios for this year. Shortly after it will be the turn for another of the most anticipated stories of 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder. While we wait for the sorcerer, the God of Thunder bring a important announcement for fans.

The new film by Taika Waititi will be in charge of taking up the story at the moment in which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey with The Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of end game (2019). The highlight of the film is the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), but not as Thor’s love interest, but as the mighty Mighty Thor. The appearance of the fearsome and powerful Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale) will complicate the Asgardian, but he will not be alone since he will have Mighty Thor, the Guardians and more allies.

