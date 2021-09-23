Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth praises Pratt and talks about the pressure around the film







Chris Hemsworth is currently busy with the production of Thor: Love and Thunder, film by Taika Waititi (former director of Thor: Ragnarok) in which the Australian actor will return to take on the role of the God of Thunder. In Love and Thunder we will reunite with the iconic character following the events of Avengers: Endgame, where he had renounced the throne of Asgard to go into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, although filming has been underway since late January, there are no further details on the film’s plot to date. Yet, around Love and Thunder a whole series of expectations gravitate, due not only to Waititi’s return behind the camera, but also to the presence of actors such as Natalie Portman And Christian Bale in the cast: the former will return as Jane Foster after her absence in Ragnarok (and we already know that he will take on the identity of Mighty Thor); the second, instead, will give life to the famous villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods.







In a recent interview with GQ Australia, it was right Chris Hemsworth has to talk about all these expectations and the pressure encountered in working on the new chapter of the Marvel franchise. “There is even more pressure than in the past”, explained the actor. “There is a kind of exciting nervous energy that is motivating us all to push ourselves a little further, to make sure we cover all the bases and to approach the scene from all kinds of angles.” Since Ragnarok it is considered one of the best films of the MCU, from Hemsworth’s words it is clear that the actor is not the only one to feel that pressure …

Chris Hemsworth “intimidated” by Chris Pratt on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

During the same interview, Chris Hemsworth also had a chance to Chris Pratt, who will return to play Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the film, praising his humor and admitting he’s partly intimidated by the actor: “Chris is an incredibly spontaneous guy. His humor and the things that come to his mind are impressive. It’s fun, challenging and even intimidating.

Loading... Advertisements

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.