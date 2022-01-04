Thor: Love and Thunder, here is the new Chris Hemsworth costume

A user on Twitter he discovered the new look of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) for the new film Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth chapter on the God of Thunder will debut in cinemas around the world.July 8, 2022.

The Asgardian hero costume, which is wielding Stormbreaker, has a different color scheme than in previous films of Thor: blue and yellow. Strangely similar toIkaris from Richard Madden seen in Eternals (2021).

Inspired by the comic story of Jason Aaron, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reclaim the hammer and transform into the God of Thunder while Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale) threatens the entire universe. In the comics, Gorr he is engaged in a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the face of the universe.

Chris Hemsworthmoreover, it may have a small part in the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from James Gunn. The two franchises, after the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), are deeply intertwined. Plus, for fans of the Asgardian play seen in Ragnarok, Matt Damon will return as Loki, with Luke Hemsworth that will return to interpret Thor. In the next cinecomic Marvel, within the play, there will also be a small part for Hela, the sister of Thor?

Taika Waititi he directed Love and Thunder from a script written together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) e Karen Gillan (Nebula).

