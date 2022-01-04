Thor: Love and Thunder, here is the new costume of Natalie Portman

A user on Twitter he discovered the new look of Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth chapter on the God of Thunder will debut in cinemas around the world.July 8, 2022.

The image presents the Jane Foster from Natalie Portman in Asgardian armor while wielding the hammer of Thor, Mjolnir. In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), fans watched Hela smash the hammer, tear it apart. The Thor from Hemsworth, however, he reported Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but the weapon wielded by Jane Foster appears to be the original, the one shattered during the fall of Asgard. The costume, similar to the one worn by the God of Thunder in the 2011 film, features some details of the Mighty Thor seen in comics.

Inspired by the comic story of Jason Aaron, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reclaim the hammer and transform into the God of Thunder while Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale) threatens the entire universe. In the comics, Gorr he is engaged in a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the face of the universe.

Taika Waititi he directed Love and Thunder from a script written together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) e Karen Gillan (Nebula).

How will the heroine of Natalie Portman to recover Mjolnir? How do you put it back together? Fans will have to wait for the summer to understand it.

