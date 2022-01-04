Thor: Love and Thunder, here is the new look of the God of Thunder

A few hours after getting to know the look of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, the look of the protagonist, played by Chris Hemsworth, also appeared online. As usually happens in these situations, several weeks before the release of the film emerge images that concern the costumes and appearance of the characters.

In this case, in detail, it’s about Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), after the Valkyrie costume. And as might be expected, Thor’s new costume is perfect for an Asgardian; usually the character wears a gray costume with red and black inserts, while the new look features a blue and gold costume with a red cape.

Andy Park, artist of Marvel Studios, had told fans to expect a really colorful Thor: Love and Thunder:“There’s a reason there have been over a decade of blockbuster films and why this franchise is growing. […] This movie is crazy, it’s so funny. And I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so fun to work and design so many characters and create keyframes. It will be a good movie. It will be funny”.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8th. In the cast of the film, in addition to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, also Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, who will also direct the film.

The soundtrack is by Michael Giacchino, one of the most important Hollywood composers.