Thor Love and Thunder | How long until the premiere of Thor? When is Thor Love and Thunder released in theaters?

The new Marvel production that will have Chris Hemsworth back as Thor and Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, will soon debut in theaters.

Thor Love and Thunder, the new Marvel movie about the God of Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth is getting closer to debuting in the different cinemas of the country.

This production will show the return of Thor after the events that occurred after Avengers: Endgame where the hero finds himself in a process of searching for inner peace and self-discovery.

This will change quickly when the powerful villain Gorr the God Butcher (the Butcher of Gods) appears, played by Christian bale.

In addition to having the support of the Guardians of the Galaxy, he will appear Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), his ex-girlfriend whom he hasn’t seen for eight yearsand who can inexplicably pick up the hammer and become Mighty Thor.

In addition to Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, the cast includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

How many days are left for the premiere of Thor Love and Thunder?

Thor Love and Thunder will be released worldwide on next July 8 so there are exactly 32 days left for his long-awaited return to the big screens.