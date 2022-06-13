‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: how long will the Marvel movie last?

Directed by Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in available theaters on July 7, 2022. In this film, two veteran actors will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, who will play Gorr the Butcher of the Gods, and Zeus, respectively.

How long will “Thor: Love and Thunder” last?

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” It will have a duration of 1 hour and 59 minutes.

The famous actor Chris Hemsworth will return to his leading role as the God of Thunder, and he will be joined by other movie stars such as Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman, the latter will make her big comeback as the female Thor after giving life to Jane Foster in the first two installments.

Natalie Portman as the new Goddess of Thunder

The trailer also shows us the new context in which it will take place. “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Now it is the Valkyries who rule over New Asgard, which looks like a city built in the skies, with flying chariots. Tessa Thompson, the lead, appears briefly in a business suit.

We also see Thor travel the world, first in a ship that looks like a pirate and then in a cold place. Another location that draws attention is a world where gold prevails and a god is seen holding a thunder. As far as we know, it’s about Zeus, who will be played by Russell Crowe, whose face still doesn’t look good.

But the highlight of the trailer is the reappearance of Mjolnir, Thor’s reunited (albeit cracked) hammer, flying into the hand of its new owner: Jane Foster. That’s right, the character played by Natalie Portman in the first two Thor movies returns, but ostensibly as the new Goddess of Thunder.

No images of the villain have been shown yet. “Thor: Love and Thunder”: Gorr the God Butcher, who will be played by Christian Bale. As his name indicates (“The assassin of gods”), he will seek to eliminate the gods.

