Thor: Love and Thunder | James Gunn intervened the script for the development of the Guardians of the Galaxy

After so much waiting, the first official trailer for the fourth God of Thunder solo movie was released last week. Thor: Love and Thunder is the second film directed by Taika Waititi within the MCU, so we already know the tone that the film will have following Thor: Ragnarok – 92% that generated so much controversy due to the drastic change faced by the protagonist and the entire atmosphere that surrounds him.

Keep reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | All trailer keys

The last time fans got to see Thor on the big screen was in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, where after his depression after cutting Thanos’s head off in his frustration over what happened in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, departed with the Guardians of the Galaxy leaving Valkyrie as queen of New Asgard. Since filming began Thor: Love and Thunder The Guardians of the Galaxy stars were confirmed to have a major role in the film, and have also been seen in both set photos and the first trailer.

Among the fans of the characters of the Cinematic Universe, the question arose as to whether Waititi would have the development of the space team in his full power or if they would have allowed James Gunn to intervene in some way so as not to lose him from the line that he had already raised. As has become usual for the director, through his social networks he answered some questions from his followers regarding the characters, and he did not hesitate to give a concrete answer.

When a user asked if he had participated in the script or had left Taika’s opinion free, the director pointed out that he did have certain interventions that the production accepted.

How much influence did you have on the #ThorLoveAndThunder script? When you read it, did you adjust some of the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy dialogue etc, or did you just say “yeah this is cool” and let Taika do what he does?

I asked for some things to be adjusted, and they were adjusted.

I asked for some things to be adjusted and they were adjusted. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2022

Continue with: James Gunn Says His Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies Are More Coherent Than The Original Comics

Despite the direct response, he did not elaborate on where his remarks were pointed to in the script. However, it is very likely that she had something to do with his upcoming productions that are still in development such as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so it should have some connection to the film starring Chris Hemsworth.

If something identifies the MCU, and that has become its signature, it is that each of its films have a connection offering the possibility of playing with all the characters at any time. It must be remembered that a while ago Gunn was fired from Marvel Studios for some old tweets that were controversial when the Me Too wave arose and the future of Guardians of the Galaxy was at risk because the success formula was something very personal for director.

It may interest you: Thor: Love and Thunder Will Adapt Jane Foster’s Cancer Story

After moving to DC Films to make The Suicide Squad – 91% and Peacemaker – 86%, James was rehired to at least finish off the earrings he had with these particular superheroes. The controversy had grown so much that even Dave Bautista had threatened to resign if Gunn’s work was not respected. Currently the third installment of the Guardians is in full development, and the return of Zoe Saldana as Gamora has been confirmed thanks to photos and videos that the actress has shared.