Thor: love and thunder, Jane Foster: Natalie Portman replaces Chris Hemsworth in new Thor 4 poster | Marvel Studios, Mighty Thor | Cinema and series

The first trailer for “Love and Thunder” It was posted a few days ago. After so much expectation, the fans not only witnessed the great return of Thorbut also had an exciting first-look from Mighty Thor. Likewise, the released promotional material also included a poster featuring the son of Odin.

Now, a recent preview presented by Marvel Studios has replaced the iconic Avenger with Jane Foster, which is why many wonder if the days of the avenger in the UCM are numbered, especially considering the description that accompanies the renewed poster: “The chosen one is not the only one.”

Jane Foster as the new ‘Goddess of Thunder’. Photo: Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder”: trailer anticipated the debut of Beta Ray Bill?

Theories of the Asgardian’s retirement have become more relevant in recent hours. In fact, some lines of dialogue in the aforementioned official clip left fans thinking that the character played by Chris Hemsworth could die.

Fans believe that Thor could die in “Love and thunder”. Photo: LR/Marvel composition

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder”: error in the first trailer is discovered by fans

“Thor: love and thunder” – official synopsis

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But, his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as hat‘The butcher of gods’, who seeks the extinction of said beings.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Queen Valkyrie and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to his surprise – inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the new Mighty Thor.

Together they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the ‘Butcher God’s’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

“Thor: love and thunder” will have its world premiere on July 8. You can not lose this.