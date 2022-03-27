Thor: Love and Thunder leak the golden suit

The protagonist Thor: Love and Thunder will wear a stunning golden suit that we haven’t seen so far.

Attention SPOILERS. This summer one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universegiven that Thor: Love and Thunder It will be the fourth installment of God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and will be accompanied by Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane FosterNatalie Portman will receive powers and also present the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods (Christian Bale).

But there will be many more surprises and now the new golden armor that we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder. For now, there are no official images but there is merchandising of the film where we can see what new appearance the protagonist will have.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. Surely seeing it on the giant screen will be spectacular.

Why will he need a new gold suit?

For now, we do not have a trailer or official images, so all the information we have are leaks. But supposedly the movie Thor: Love and Thunder will start where it ended Avengers: Endgame (2019). Therefore, Thor is next to the guardians of the galaxy and they will separate because they will conflict with hatwho will be able to defeat the God of Thunder, so his power will reach Jane Foster. Therefore, the character of Chris Hemsworth he must reappear in all his glory and what better way to do it than with a shiny new gold suit.

So all this information sounds impressive and we will find out everything that the director has prepared Taika Waititi when the movie is released Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022 in theaters worldwide. While we can review all the deliveries in which the character has participated in the Disney Plus streaming platform, which can be accessed through this link.